Mt. Juliet K-9 unit helps thwart burglary

Aug. 20—A teen burglary suspect was apprehended in Mt. Juliet over the weekend with help from a local K-9 unit.

According to a report from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, K-9 Majlo was used during the pursuit of the suspect.

Mt. Juliet Police Department officers responded to a burglary alarm at Tractor Supply Company, located at 14295 Lebanon Road, on Saturday around 11:45 p.m.

Responding officers reportedly witnessed an individual believed to be the suspect in the case running away from the scene at Tractor Supply.

Sgt. Chris Barth and K-9 Majlo were the first to arrive and the witness who saw the suspect fleeing. The individual suspected in the case is a juvenile who has only been identified as a 16-year-old male from Antioch.

"The suspect disappeared between buildings, and officers were directed to set up a containment perimeter," the report said.

Barth proceeded to deploy K-9 Majlo, who is trained to track people.

The report states, "Within minutes, K-9 Majlo led a team of officers to the suspect, who was hiding behind a house on Springmont Drive."

Reports indicated that after "further investigation, the 16-year-old had burglary tools, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and stolen packages."

The teen was charged and released to a parent.