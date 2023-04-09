Mt. Juliet man arrested for McDonald's shooting

Apr. 8—A Mt. Juliet man has been arrested after allegedly firing shots at a vehicle near the McDonald's located at 126 North Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

No one was injured in the incident.

The 61-year-old suspect was booked into the Wilson County Jail on Friday after officers received reports of a shooting at approximately 10 a.m. Once on scene, witnesses gave a detailed description of both the suspect and the individual that he fired at.

Using the description provided by witnesses, the Mt. Juliet Police Department was able to locate the shooter's vehicle near the intersection of Old Pleasant Grove Road and Pleasant Grove Road.

Detectives were able to find out that the suspect and another 34-year-old male had not known each other before they began to argue in the McDonald's parking lot. The argument quickly escalated, and as the other individual began to leave in his vehicle, the suspect allegedly fired shots with his handgun.

Witnesses were in the parking lot as the shooting occurred, and the other man fled the area.

The 34-year-old was later found and confirmed the accounts from other witnesses at the scene.