Mt.Juliet man convicted of murder

Mar. 22—A Mt. Juliet man has been convicted of first degree murder, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

Lucian Clemmons, 39, was arrested on March 17, 2021, following the fatal shooting of 55-year-old Lebanon resident James Ray Huddleston in Mt. Juliet. The incident occurred in the 300 block of Cedar Grove Church Road.

Clemmons and Huddleston had a "verbal altercation" outside the residence. After Huddleston had gone inside, Clemmons followed him into the home, where he shot Huddleston. Officers arrived to an unresponsive Huddleston.