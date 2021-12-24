Mt. Juliet man indicted for reckless homicide, assault

Dec. 23—A Mt. Juliet man faces charges of reckless homicide and aggravated assault nearly four months after an incident claimed the life of a patron at the downtown Nashville bar where he worked.

According to the Nashville Metro Police Department's public affairs office, Dylan Thomas Larocca, 33, of Mt. Juliet, surrendered himself to the NMPD downtown detention center last Friday.

Five other men, all co-workers of Larocca's, are also now in custody, following similar indictments from a Davison County Grand Jury.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 16, at the bar, Whiskey Row, which is located at 400 Broadway Street in Nashville.

According to a Nov. 5 release from the NMPD, officers responded to the top floor of (Whiskey Row) following a 911 call made minutes before 11 p.m.

"The initial responding officers found Barrett on the floor unresponsive and began CPR until they were relieved by Nashville Fire Department personnel," the release said. "Barrett was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead."

The medical examiner moved to classify the death as a homicide in November. It had been an unclassified death pending the medical examiner's final determination of asphyxiation as the cause, although the MNPD Homicide Unit has been leading the investigation since the night Barrett died.

Detectives were reportedly told by bar staff that Barrett became unruly and was asked to leave. They also said that he began to fight with security staff, who pulled him to the ground and held him on the floor. It was during this time that Barrett became unresponsive.

The other Whiskey Row employees charged in the incident are: John D. Eustace, 26, of Hermitage; Mark Ryan Watkins, 24, last known address DeBary, Florida; Mallet Daquan Meneese, 30, of Hermitage; Jaelen Alexander Maxwell, 23, of Murfreesboro; and Tarrell K. Gray, 25, of Nashville.

Also indicted is Steven John Simon, 44, of Hermitage, a non-employee who appeared to hold Barrett's legs while he was on the ground.

A criminal court judge set bond for each of the defendants at $25,000.

Detective David Studer, detective Chris Cote and sergeant Adam Read from the MNPD Homicide Unit led the investigation.