Mt. Juliet Police apprehend suspect wanted in multiple states

Oct. 28—On Thursday night, the Mt. Juliet Police Department assisted with the apprehension of a suspect wanted out of multiple jurisdictions.

Police say that they believe the 42-year-old man was trying to hide under the Mt. Juliet Road bridge near Kroger and Sunset Drive. After receiving a report of a suspicious person, officers made contact with him.

It was then that the officers discovered that the man was a wanted fugitive.

"The man was wanted out of Georgia for a felony probation violation related to stolen property crimes, sale of meth, and bringing drugs into a corrections facility," the department stated on social media.