Mt. Juliet police arrest 2 teens, 1 boy trying to enter stolen car

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities took three young Nashvillians into custody — including a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old, both of whom are on probation — after a stolen vehicle was spotted in Mt. Juliet Saturday afternoon.

Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, the Mt. Juliet Police Department announced on social media that its Guardian Shield program alerted officers about a 2018 Hyundai Tucson that had been stolen from Hendersonville on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Police said they intercepted the car, which was parked at Cracker Barrel, and quickly apprehended three suspects — described as an 18-year-old, a 14-year-old, and a 12-year-old boy from Nashville — as they tried to enter the stolen vehicle.

According to officials, the 12-year-old is currently on juvenile probation for armed robbery while the 14-year-old is on juvenile probation for car theft. Both of those prior incidents reportedly took place in Nashville.

This news comes less than two hours after the department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Police activity at Cracker Barrel is related to the apprehension of suspects and a stolen vehicle from Nashville. They also walked out without paying.”

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the arrests or the potential charges against the suspects.

