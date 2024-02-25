Mt. Juliet police arrest 4 shoplifting suspects in 2 separate incidents

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet authorities said they took four people into custody Friday afternoon for shoplifting. Not only were all four suspects from outside the city, but one of them was wanted in three Middle Tennessee counties.

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, the Mt. Juliet Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that officers apprehended two people while responding to a shoplifting in progress at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Authorities said they arrested a 27-year-old Cheatham County man — who already had warrants out of Cheatham, Williamson, and Montgomery counties — and a 40-year-old Clarksville woman for shoplifting.

Majority of suspects arrested in Mt. Juliet come from Nashville, police say

Then, at 4:45 p.m., officials announced two more arrests, saying that Mt. Juliet’s Guardian Shield program had notified officers earlier in the afternoon about a license plate of a “known suspect vehicle in many Middle TN shoplifting incidents.”

Police said they intercepted the car in Providence Marketplace and took two suspects — confirmed as the shoplifters — into custody.

According to law enforcement, a 31-year-old Nashville woman was in possession of crack cocaine, un-prescribed pills, and marijuana, while a 24-year-old Nashville woman was in possession of crack cocaine packaged for resale, as well as un-prescribed pills.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

“Various suspected stolen merchandise was recovered from the car, and they have been identified in 3 felony shopliftings in the Providence area and are linked to many others across Middle TN,” the department wrote in its social media post, which included a video of officers searching a vehicle in the shopping center parking lot.

No additional details have been released about either incident, including the identities of the four people arrested or the specific charges they face.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.