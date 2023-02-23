Mt. Juliet police officer cleared by Wilson County Grand Jury after fatal shooting

A Wilson County Grand Jury has found a Mt. Juliet police officer who fatally shot a passenger after a traffic stop in November did not act unlawfully under the circumstances of the situation, the District Attorney General said.

Police question a woman during a Nov. 2 traffic stop where Eric Allen was fatally shot.

Sgt. Josh Lo will not be charged based on the grand jury findings, 15th District Attorney General Jason Lawson said.

Eric Jermaine Allen, 39, died in the shooting on South Mt. Juliet Road near Central Pike.

Attorney Terry Clayton, who represents the Allen family, told The Tennessean he intends to file a lawsuit and will request an investigation of the Mt. Juliet Police Department by the Department of Justice due to a “lack of institutional control in the use of deadly force.”

Clayton believes the officer “could have used non-lethal force to control the situation,” the attorney said. He also believes police should not have asked for Allen’s identification or for him to step out of the vehicle.

The vehicle driven by a female was initially stopped for speeding and a headlight out.

Police camera video shows Allen moved from the passenger's side of the car to the driver's side and began to drive away with the officer inside the vehicle.

At the outset of the traffic stop, Lo spoke with the driver and the situation appeared calm.

Eventually, the officer asked Allen to exit the vehicle, according to camera footage.

Allen did not exit. Within seconds, he began to drive as Lo repeatedly shouted warnings while attempting to grab Allen in the vehicle. The officer used a taser as Allen continued to drive with the officer inside the vehicle.

Mt. Juliet police described Lo being "trapped" in the car.

Allen was shot multiple times.

Lo was placed on administrative leave. He returned to duty Nov. 30.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Grand jury makes decision in shooting death involving Mt. Juliet police