Mt. Juliet police officer under investigation from Metro

Aug. 27—A Mt. Juliet police officer is currently under investigation for his role in an incident that occurred last month in Nashville.

According to a release from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Michael Dyce is being investigated for an allegation of assaulting an 18-year-old female acquaintance on July 4 while he was "providing security" for a private-event company.

The release indicated that the victim said that she was working at a drink tent at 4th Avenue and Broadway when the incident occurred. She filed a report with the Metro Nashville Police Department on July 8.

A statement from the Mt. Juliet Police Department indicated that Dyce was decommissioned and removed from service.

"On Friday, July 8, we were made aware of allegations towards officer Michael Dyce of possible criminal wrongdoing that occurred off-duty," Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick said. "Once receiving such information, Dyce was immediately decommissioned and removed from service."

According to Hambrick, the investigation is ongoing.

"The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro Nashville Police Department are conducting a complete and thorough investigation into the allegations, and the investigation remains active as Dyce cooperates," Hambrick said.