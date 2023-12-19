Will Mt. Juliet's $25M expedite the Central Pike interchange now on TDOT 10-year plan?

A future interchange at Central Pike and Interstate 40 in Mt. Juliet may happen sooner than expected after the Tennessee Department of Transportation rolled out its 10-year funding plan on Monday.

A timeline will still need to be determined, but Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness hopes the Central Pike interchange can start construction around 2026, even though TDOT lists the project with a 2030 construction estimate.

The mayor’s optimism hinges around the $25 million investment the city commission approved as a commitment to TDOT from Mt. Juliet towards the Central Pike interchange about a year ago in hopes to expedite the work.

TDOT’s Statewide Partnership Program (SPP) lists several key dates for the Central Pike interchange project, with engineering to begin in 2026 and right-of-way acquisition to begin in 2027.

But, the city has already funded design and engineering, which makes right-of-way acquisition much closer to moving forward, Maness said.

A new interchange at Central Pike and Interstate 40 in Mt. Juliet is among road projects in Wilson County that are being planned or are under construction.

“We’re doing our best to lay the groundwork,” the mayor said. “We don’t need to wait … (The state’s) motto is build with us, and we took that literally. We want to get an agreement nailed down as soon as possible.”

TDOT has the cost of the interchange listed at $45.2 million, and that's after the city's $25 million is applied, making the total cost estimate for the project $70.2 million, TDOT's Beth Emmons said.

The Statewide Partnership Program is built on collaboration between TDOT and local communities.

James Maness

The Mt. Juliet interchange project's cost estimate is broken down with 92% of the funding coming through traditional federal and state channels while 8% is being provided by Transportation Modernization Acts, which appropriated a total of $3.3 billion.

The Central Pike Interchange was listed as a to-do project under former Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act, but a timeline has been vague. Mt. Juliet Commissioner Scott Hefner came away from a meeting between city and TDOT officials in October 2022 believing the project was 8-10 years away prior to Monday's TDOT 10-year plan announcement.

“I’m not sure what the $25 million got us,” Hefner said, referencing the 2030 construction start date. “I’m happy we’re going to get some traffic relief. I’m happy to see the commitment come from TDOT. (But) 2030 is (about) what they said before we pledged the $25 million.”

Project supporters believe the Central Pike interchange will provide traffic relief to other parts of the city, including North and South Mt. Juliet Road. They also believe the interchange can have a regional economic development impact.

TDOT has also listed widening South Mt. Juliet Road at a $47.3 million cost and Central Pike at a $48.7 million cost as traditional state and federally funded projects within the 10-year plan. Construction is estimated to begin on South Mt. Juliet Road in 2032 and for Central Pike in 2030.

Scott Hefner

Hefner believes widening South Mt. Juliet Road should be the priority on road projects. He also said he believes that project should have been the one the city should have considered funding as a means to expedite the work.

