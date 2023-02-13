This Mt. Lebanon home is for sale for $2.85M (photos)

A five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home is for sale in Mt. Lebanon for $2.85 million.

The home, which is located at 776 Valleyview Rd., is listed with Kathy McKenna Realty.

It was built in 1936, but fully restored in 2006-2008. Details throughout the home include stained glass windows, chestnut paneling, and marble flooring and countertops.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

