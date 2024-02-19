Mt. Lebanon police ask for help identifying theft suspect

The Mt. Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who allegedly stole from the Giant Eagle in the Virginia Manor Shops.

The photo provided shows a male with facial hair wearing a black baseball cap and black Nike hoodie with blue and yellow lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Dispatch at 412-473-3056. Police advise not to approach the suspect if seen.

