Mt. Pisgah Arboretum closed indefinitely; some 60% of trees damaged by ice storm

"Don't push your limits; don't do anything you can't do," said Patrick Wegner, habitat and trails manager with Mt. Pisgah Arboretum to volunteers Friday morning as they prepared to help clean up park trails and break down tree branches.

Mt. Pisgah Arboretum experienced significant damage during Oregon's recent ice storm. Its interactive trails and exhibits have been closed indefinitely for nearly two weeks and managers expect things to remain that way until the site is secure for the public to visit.

"The ice storm has caused more severe impacts on the Arboretum's site and trees than any other event in our 51-year history," said Brad van Appel, executive director of Mt. Pisgah Arboretum in a statement. "Pretty much every species of tree here took a significant hit."

Almost every tree in the arboretum has lost limbs. An estimated 60% of trees sustained "significant damage," including some trees thought to be well over 100 years old.

Andrea Wuenschel, a Eugene resident and volunteer at the arboretum who said she enjoys hiking and taking photos of nature at the park, said she was shocked by how much damage was done.

"It really does look like bombs dropped onto the whole park," Wuenschel said. "So it's just really, really shocking more than anything else. I like working with branches, yard work, and materials, anything we can do to clear a little space is one more step toward reopening the park."

The arboretum sits on 209 acres of Mt. Pisgah land. Clean-up and site stabilization at the arboretum is expected to be long-term and costly.

Volunteers Andrea Wuenschel, center, and Anne Forrestel work to remove fallen limbs from the a path in the Mt Pisgah Arboretum Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 in the wake of a devastating ice storm that damaged at an estimated 60% of the trees in the park.

According to van Appel, the cost to repair just the arboretum was estimated at around $168,000. For Mt. Pisgah's recreational areas and trails, the price tag is expected to be some $600,000 worth of repairs. Some of the high-tension electrical transmission lines that go through the park are also down, with crews from Bonneville Power working to fix them.

The park will remain closed to visitors "until Lane County Parks and our partners at the Friends of Buford Park and Mt. Pisgah feel like it's safe for folks to come back here," van Appel said.

With forecasts calling for more rain and wind this week, Van Appel said he expects more damage to the arboretum and to the park.

"We have trees that were impacted by the ice storm but didn't quite fall over," van Appel said. "That's not stable right now and so as the extensive rains happen and soil gets even softer ... a lot of stuff can continue to come down and that will probably even continue after the storms coming up."

Lane County is urging residents to stay out of parks, trails, and natural areas during ongoing clean-up efforts.

"This is not a safe time for folks to come out," van Appel said. "Resources for rescues are limited right now. People are busy trying to clean this up and if you decide to come out and get yourself hurt, that's not going to help anyone and you put other people in danger as well."

Brad van Appel, executive director Mt. Pisgah Arboretum organizes a group of volunteers for a cleanup crew Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

Wuenschel said she was looking forward to the park opening in the future.

"I really enjoy coming here and hiking and taking photos of nature," she said. "It'll be a very interesting process to see how the park recovers. I'm looking forward to the park being open again."

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering with Mt. Pisgah Arboretum can visit the park website at mountpisgaharboretum.org.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon ice storm caused major damage to Mt. Pisgah; park closed indefinitely