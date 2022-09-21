Mt. Pleasant man facing more charges after another assault at county jail

Sep. 21—A Mt. Pleasant man accused this week in an incident in a Westmoreland County courtroom was charged Wednesday with head-butting a second guard at the county jail in a month, according to court papers.

Joe Paul Biller, 37, is facing aggravated and simple assault charges. He was being readied for transport from the Hempfield jail to district court Tuesday morning when county detectives said he head-butted a male guard, who sustained jaw and facial injuries, according to court papers.

Biller was taken to court for his preliminary hearing after the incident and charges were ordered held in two cases, one of which he is accused of head-butting the first guard on Aug. 25 while being taken to the disciplinary unit after trying to grab a female nurse through his cell door. The other case stems from injuries a second female nurse sustained Sept. 6 when Biller is accused of grabbing her arm and pulling it through his cell door.

Wednesday's newest case makes four sets of charges against Biller in the past month related to incidents at the jail or the Greensburg courthouse. Detectives said Biller "thrusted himself" at his public defender in Courtroom 6 on Sept. 8. The attorney fell onto a woman who was sitting at a table. She had a shoulder injury and told authorities her glasses were knocked to the floor. Those charges were filed Monday.

Biller, who was handcuffed and shackled at the time, was taken to the ground by two sheriff's deputies.

Biller has been held at the Westmoreland County Prison since February in several unrelated cases, including one in which he is accused of operating a meth lab out of a car in Mt. Pleasant and a second in which he is accused of fighting with police serving a mental health warrant.

He did not have an attorney listed in court records in the latest case. An arraignment date had not been scheduled.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .