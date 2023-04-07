Mt. Pleasant man jailed for child corruption

Apr. 7—A Mt. Pleasant Township man will serve up to nearly two years in jail for having improper sexual contact with a teen-age girl.

Brandon Joel Rose, 24, pleaded guilty in January to indecent assault and corruption of a minor in connection with allegations made by a teen who claimed she was paid to sell him naked pictures.

Rose, according to police, initially contacted his accuser through social media and over the next several months repeatedly asked that she sell him sexually explicit pictures. Investigators said Rose offered to pay $20-to-$40 for the photos.

The teen told police she was also sexually assaulted by Rose in May 2021.

Westmoreland County prosecutors dismissed seven charges against Rose, including the most serious count of aggravated indecent assault, as part of the bargain.

Rose, who had been free on $5,000 bail, asked for a house arrest sentence during a court hearing earlier this week.

"I can't do that because this is a negotiated plea," said Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears.

Rose was ordered to serve one year, less a day to two years less a day in the county jail. He was also ordered to serve three years on probation once he is released from custody.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .