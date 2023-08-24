Mt. Pleasant man to remain on probation under new sentence for armed robbery

Aug. 23—A Mt. Pleasant man convicted of armed robbery will remain on supervised release, according to a new sentence imposed Tuesday.

Jake Daniel Franklin, 20, was given credit for more than two years he served in jail before he pleaded guilty this year to charges related to his role in the robbery of a hired driver. He was sentenced to serve two to four years in prison and an additional eight years on probation but was immediately paroled.

Franklin was initially sentenced to 10 years on probation and 20 months of house arrest, but that penalty was overturned after the courts determined the imposed penalty did not conform to state guidelines. The new sentence ensures that Franklin will remain under court supervision for a decade.

Franklin, another juvenile and Elijah Ben Chaabane of North Huntingdon participated in the Dec. 19, 2020 armed robbery, police said.

Chaabane, now 20, hired a driver to take him from North Huntingdon to Franklin's home in Mt. Pleasant, where they demanded money and clothing from their victim, according to court records.

Chaabane served 21 months in jail and was paroled when he was sentenced in July. He was ordered to serve an additional seven years on probation and perform 50 hours of community service.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .