Mt. Pleasant man sentenced to state prison in Jeannette shooting

Sep. 8—A Mt. Pleasant man was sentenced to three to six years in a state prison in connection with a 2019 Jeannette shooting that injured a woman.

Elijah T. Miles, 25, was ordered to serve three years on probation after the prison term.

He was credited with time served in jail since March 2019, when police said the shooting happened inside a North Third Street home. Miles and his co-defendant DeJannette Ivy Crosby, 26, of Mt. Pleasant, went to visit her child at her ex-boyfriend's home on March 15, 2019 when an argument occurred, according to court papers.

Police said Crosby grabbed the boy's arm and put her other hand around the throat of the boy's father. The boy's father refused to let Crosby take him and began handing the child to his mother when he saw Miles standing in the doorway pointing a handgun at them, according to court papers.

After the shot was fired, the boy's father refused to hand the child over and police said Crosby and Miles fled. A bullet hit the woman in the leg and she was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Miles pleaded guilty last week to weapons violations and burglary, avoiding trial tentatively scheduled for this month. More serious charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault were dismissed under a plea agreement. He was ordered to pay $15,523 in restitution, according to a sentencing order.

A trial date has not been set for Crosby, according to online court records. She is charged with conspiracy, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

