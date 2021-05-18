Mt. Pleasant motorcyclist arrested with drugs, gun after going 85 mph in a 35 mph zone, police say

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

May 17—A Mt. Pleasant Borough man told investigators he was on drugs during a short police chase in New Stanton Saturday that ended when he crashed his motorcycle, according to court papers.

Troopers said they seized a loaded gun and drugs from Joshua Scott Lucot, 24.

He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Troopers spotted the motorcycle speed out of a New Stanton parking lot at 7:10 p.m. onto West Byers Avenue but couldn't read the license plate because it was obscured, according to court papers. Police pursued the motorcycle onto Bair Boulevard and New Stanton Ruffs Dale Road at about 85 mph. The speed limit is 35 mph, police said.

Around a bend, the driver lost control and crashed the motorcycle, then ran from the scene. Police said they used a Taser and apprehended the suspect, identified as Lucot, near Sewickley Creek in Hempfield. The chase lasted about half a mile.

A loaded pistol missing from Lucot's holster was found nearby and he was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, THC wax, marijuana and a digital scale, according to court papers. He told police he had used marijuana prior to driving the motorcycle and admitted to being high.

Lucot is charged with fleeing from police, carrying a firearm without a license, drug possession, driving under the influence and related offenses. He was being held on $50,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 26.

A bench warrant hearing was set for Monday in connection with a 2019 drug case filed by state police. He was sentenced to one year of probation in that case but a motion was filed last month to revoke his probation, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Is Matthew McConaughey getting more serious about a Texas gubernatorial run?

    Actor Matthew McConaughey has been "quietly making calls to influential people in Texas political circles," Politico reports, suggesting that his hypothetical gubernatorial run in the Lone Star State may actually be in the works. As Politico notes, McConaughey — who has said entering politics is a "true consideration" and appears to poll quite well in Texas — is widely expected to forego a campaign, but he apparently wants to take folks' "temperature" on the idea, multiple people familiar with the conversations said. One of McConaughey's phone calls was reportedly with a "deep-pocketed moderate Republican and energy CEO," which does little to clear up whether he'd run as a Republican, Democrat, or independent. Regardless of what party McConaughey might affiliate himself with, though, Austin-based GOP strategist Brendan Steinhauser told Politico he's "a little surprised that people aren't taking him more seriously, honestly. Celebrity in this country counts for a lot ... it's not like some C-list actor no one likes." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe GOP's blatant disregard for democracyBiden reports lower 2020 income in newly-released tax returns

  • The New Beverly Cinema to Re-Open With Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ — Film News in Brief

    The New Beverly Cinema To Re-Open with Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Los Angeles’ New Beverly Cinema, which is owned and operated by Quentin Tarantino, announced on Instagram that it will re-open on June 1 with the director’s latest film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The picture features posters for both […]

  • IGN employees press bosses to restore deleted article on Palestinian relief

    A group of editorial employees at gaming outlet IGN is calling for corporate management to restore a deleted article that had urged support for the Palestinians. Why it matters: The controversy over an unexpected public plea for Palestinian relief from the world's biggest video game media outlet has now become a dispute over the limits of editorial freedom.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The letter, signed by more than 60 current IGN staffers, was sent to upper management at IGN and parent companies J2 Global and Ziff Davis on Monday afternoon. It called for accountability regarding the post's deletion, which angered staff.What they're saying: "[T]his was a clear instance of corporate overreach and demonstrated blatant disregard for the most basic standards of journalistic integrity and editorial independence," the letter states.The letter also states that the article's removal on Saturday without public explanation was "against our usual policy."The deletion of articles for any news organization is a fraught process, often testing the expected wall between editorial and business interests.Representatives from IGN parent company Ziff Davis have not responded to Axios' requests for comment about this situation.Between the lines: On Friday, IGN published an article headlined "How To Help Palestinian Civilians," which described suffering by Palestinians "due to Israeli forces" before listing charities to provide relief aid to Palestinians.Initial response from readers on social media appeared to be positive, but, in a now-deleted post, licensed affiliate IGN Israel called the post "misleading."The IGN article was first altered on Saturday to remove the image of a Palestinian flag, and it was deleted without comment early on Sunday.At 2:21 am ET on Monday morning, IGN's twitter feed posted an unsigned statement that noted, in part, that "[b]y highlighting only one population, the post mistakenly left the impression that we were politically aligned with one side."The staff letter calls for the deleted article to be restored, potentially incorporating feedback from management. It also says the people who deleted the post should "accept that responsibility publicly." The letter says the article had been pulled by "upper management," not by editorial staff.Go deeper:U.S. gaming outlets remove posts supporting PalestiniansBlinken says he hasn't seen evidence Hamas was in AP building Israel struckMost of Congress silent on Israeli-Palestinian fightingMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are reportedly married

    People reported that Hartley "recently" tied the knot with his former "The Young and the Restless" costar.

  • Motorcycle Monday: Should You Ditch Your Car For A Bike?

    With economic troubles and gas shortages, many are asking themselves this question…

  • Jake Paul investigated over suspected driving on protected turtle beach

    Some Puerto Rico beaches are protected as endangered turtles nest in the sand.

  • Theater Chain AMC’s Stock Jumped. The WarnerMedia Deal Wasn’t the Main Reason.

    AMC Entertainment stock has been on a 7-trading-day run, which has included enthusiasm from retail investors.

  • Stranger than fiction: the ‘con artist’ author behind Netflix’s cursed The Woman in the Window

    When shooting wrapped on The Woman in the Window in October 2018, cast and crew celebrated the completion of a sure-fire hit. The film was firmly in the commercially successful psychological thriller genre, but featured the sort of heavyweight talent that might impress the critics and even garner an Oscar nod or two. The director was Joe Wright, whose previous film, the Churchill biopic Darkest Hour, was showered with praise. The star was Amy Adams, a much-loved actress and six-times unsuccessful Oscar nominee whom the sentimental old Academy are panting to give her due. The lip-smacking supporting cast included Julianne Moore (the fabricated neighbour, Jane, who Anna thinks has been murdered), Jennifer Jason Leigh (who claims to be the real Jane), and Gary Oldman (Jane's husband). Since then, however, the film has been beset by a succession of disasters. Poor reception by test audiences, delays induced by studio politics and the pandemic, accusations of plagiarism and bizarre scandals concerning some of the people involved with the movie have led some commentators to brand The Woman in the Window with the dreaded label “cursed”. Once expected to pack out cinemas, the film has now landed instead on Netflix - a full two and a half years after the initial shoot was completed. The high hopes of 2018 have not been reflected in the muted way the film has been promoted, with no advance screenings for critics and little of the hoopla that usually accompanies such a star-laden project. The reviews have largely been lukewarm. But that was perhaps the inevitable outcome for a film clearly born under an unlucky star.

  • Phoenix, Ariz. officials push back on election audit

    Top county officials in Phoenix, Arizona, almost all of them Republicans, on Monday blasted the GOP state Senate president and the auditors she hired to run an unprecedented, partisan recount of the 2020 election in the county. (May 17)

  • Canadian National's $33.6B bid to buy US railroad hits snag

    Regulators on Monday dealt a procedural blow to Canadian National's $33.6 billion plan to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board rejected Canadian National's plan to set up a voting trust that would acquire Kansas City Southern and own the railroad while regulators review the deal. The STB said it couldn't review Canadian National's plan now because it doesn't include a detailed merger agreement.

  • Dwayne Johnson Raves About His 'Little Ladies' After 'Daddy-Daughter Bonding' Fishing Trip

    Dwayne Johnson shares daughters Tiana, 3, and Jasmine, 5, with wife Lauren Hashian

  • SNAKE EYES Trailer Spotlights G.I. JOE’s Beloved Commando

    Henry Golding stars as a young version of the beloved commando Snake Eyes, in the new trailer for Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe Origins movie. The post SNAKE EYES Trailer Spotlights G.I. JOE’s Beloved Commando appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Trump officials used secret terrorism unit to question lawyers at border, report claims

    Redacted documents show link between operations in San Diego and El Paso

  • Bernie Sanders demands Biden take a ‘hard look’ at Israel aid as 28 Democratic senators demand ceasefire

    Left-wing senator has previously called US support for Israel into question, including on issue of settlements in occupied territories

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • Idaho seeks to kill more than 1,000 wolves as scientists urge Biden to restore animals’ endangered status

    More than a hundred scientists says wolf population not fully recovered in letter to interior secretary Deb Haaland

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

    Progressive congresswoman says on Twitter that ‘apartheid states are not democracies’ amidst ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine

  • Fauci says Covid has revealed just how racist America is

    Pandemic has ‘shone a bright light on our own society’s failings’, says leading epidemiologist

  • Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

    The tech icon has been reportedly hiding out at the Palm Desert oasis for months

  • Former US child star Ricky Schroder films himself harassing Costco staff over mask rules

    Silver Spoons actor insisted he should be allowed into store without mask