Mt. Pleasant motorcyclist arrested with drugs, gun after going 85 mph in a 35 mph zone, police say

May 17—A Mt. Pleasant Borough man told investigators he was on drugs during a short police chase in New Stanton Saturday that ended when he crashed his motorcycle, according to court papers.

Troopers said they seized a loaded gun and drugs from Joshua Scott Lucot, 24.

He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Troopers spotted the motorcycle speed out of a New Stanton parking lot at 7:10 p.m. onto West Byers Avenue but couldn't read the license plate because it was obscured, according to court papers. Police pursued the motorcycle onto Bair Boulevard and New Stanton Ruffs Dale Road at about 85 mph. The speed limit is 35 mph, police said.

Around a bend, the driver lost control and crashed the motorcycle, then ran from the scene. Police said they used a Taser and apprehended the suspect, identified as Lucot, near Sewickley Creek in Hempfield. The chase lasted about half a mile.

A loaded pistol missing from Lucot's holster was found nearby and he was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, THC wax, marijuana and a digital scale, according to court papers. He told police he had used marijuana prior to driving the motorcycle and admitted to being high.

Lucot is charged with fleeing from police, carrying a firearm without a license, drug possession, driving under the influence and related offenses. He was being held on $50,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 26.

A bench warrant hearing was set for Monday in connection with a 2019 drug case filed by state police. He was sentenced to one year of probation in that case but a motion was filed last month to revoke his probation, according to online court records.

