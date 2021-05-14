Mt. Pleasant Township man accused of shooting windows, standoff with police

Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

May 14—A 41-year-old Mt. Pleasant Township man who barricaded himself in his home Wednesday after shooting out windows in his mother's residence next door was ordered held in the county prison on $50,000 bond.

Keith A. Yasher, of Bridgeport Road, was arraigned on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, reckless endangering and simple assault filed by state police.

Trooper Daniel Grabowski said Yasher's mother, Patricia, called state police to report hearing "popping noises" and then a large glass window in the room she was in shattered as she watched television in her residence.

"(Mrs. Yasher) then retreated to the basement...," Grabowski said in court documents.

Upon further investigation, she told dispatchers that she believed her son was shooting out the windows of her home, according to police reports.

Grabowski said several police units responded to the area and a perimeter was set up around the younger Yasher's home. Multiple fire departments were also called to close down several streets in the village of Bridgeport, according to police reports.

Police said that Yasher barricaded himself in the house for approximately 40 minutes but then surrendered without further incident. Police confiscated a pellet gun that they believed was used.

Damage was estimated at more than $1,000, according to police reports.

In addition to setting bond at $50,000, District Judge Charles Moore set additional conditions that Yasher undergo drug and alcohol and mental health evaluations prior to his release from jail.

He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 2.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

