Mt. Pleasant Township man charged with threatening troopers with a knife

Mar. 11—A Mt. Pleasant Township man is in the county prison on $10,000 bond after he was charged with threatening to stab two state troopers Tuesday, according to court records.

Chad E. Heiser, 42, of Hecla was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault, harassment, simple assault and terroristic threats in connection with the 7:30 p.m. incident at Heiser's residence on the 100 block of Ricci Street.

Trooper Martin Mehalic reported he and Trooper Dalton Young were dispatched to Heiser's home to question him about an earlier incident in which a woman went to the home to retrieve some items and claimed Heiser threw a large bag of rock salt on the hood of her vehicle, damaging it.

When the troopers arrived, Mehalic said they knocked on the door and "Heiser began to scream through the door and was extremely agitated."

The woman, who left before troopers arrived, warned them in a telephone call that Heiser appeared intoxicated during the incident.

"Chad Heiser stated that either he was going to die or we were going to die," Mehalic said.

Mehalic said in court documents that Heiser continued yelling threats toward the troopers, then went to a side window, opened it and displayed a "filet knife with a 10-inch blade and black handle."

"Let's see whose training is better... mine or yours. Only one of us is coming out of this alive," Mehalic quoted Heiser as telling the troopers.

Mehalic said Heiser appeared to take a defensive position holding the knife near the door "and repeatedly stated he was going to kill us."

Heiser initially refused repeated requests to throw the knife out of the house and surrender. However, Mehalic said he eventually threw the knife out of the window where he first displayed it and voluntarily surrendered.

Online court records indicate Heiser has no prior criminal record. He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .