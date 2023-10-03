Mt. Pleasant Township man charged with stabbing elderly mother as she slept

Oct. 3—A man has been charged with attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing his elderly mother multiple times early Tuesday as she slept in their Mt. Pleasant Township home.

Kort Noel Eckman, 45, was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail awaiting arraignment Tuesday on felony counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, and a summary count of harassment.

His 78-year-old mother received lifesaving aid from state troopers before Mutual Aid Ambulance took her to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, state police said. She was listed in stable condition, according to police.

State police said they discovered the stabbing when they responded at about 1:15 a.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 600 block of Armbrust-Hecla Road.

Eckman was taken into custody at the residence and was arraigned before District Judge Charles D. Moore.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .