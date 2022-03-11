Mt. San Jacinto Banning Benefits From $500K Apprenticeship Grant

BANNING, CA — Mt. San Jacinto College has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the California Apprenticeship Initiative for a new Automotive and Transportation Technologies Apprenticeship.



On April 1, the college's Automotive and Transportation Technologies program will receive the California Apprenticeship Initiative Grant to highlight new and innovative apprenticeships.

According to a spokesperson for the college, the grant program was created to increase the middle-skilled labor workforce in California in nontraditional and innovative sectors.

Middle-skilled workers are highly sought after in today's market and make up the largest labor force in California and the country, and this apprenticeship and grant can help more students achieve their professional dreams.

"The grant will also help COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery efforts and provide equitable opportunities for those who often experience inequalities when recovering from an economic crisis," they said.

Mount San Jacinto College receives this grant alongside Chaffey College and Riverside City College. All three are part of the Inland Empire/Desert Regional Consortium.

"Apprenticeships offer students a unique experience of both real-world experience and in-class learning," an MSJC spokesperson said. "The programs look to bridge the gap between industries struggling to find trained workers and individuals looking for competitive, high-wage employment."

California registered apprenticeship programs offer the opportunity for On-the-Job Training in the industry and continuing related instruction while attending MSJC will have fees waived.

The program duration is typically two years, according to the school. Apprentice introduction into the workplace ordinarily occurs in the second school term, the school said.

Learn more about the college's apprenticeship program at www.msjc.edu/apprenticeship.



Mt. San Jacinto College serves nearly 24,000 students annually in a district covering 1,700 square miles from the San Gorgonio Pass to Temecula, with campuses in San Jacinto, Menifee, Banning and Temecula. MSJC awarded a record-breaking 3,848 degrees and certificates to 2,173 graduates in May 2021.

Interested students should email apprenticeship@msjc.edu.



This article originally appeared on the Banning-Beaumont Patch