Mt. Shasta Ski Park Aims for Year-round Customer Engagement With Ascent360

Resort Seeks to Increase Engagement and Sales Through Data-driven Marketing

GOLDEN, Colo., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent360 announced Mt. Shasta Ski Park has chosen the data-driven Ascent360 marketing platform to help strengthen relationships with local skiers, mountain bikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Mt. Shasta Ski Park selected Ascent360 for its proven ability to easily and cost effectively personalize messages and measure marketing efforts.

Ascent360 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ascent360)

Located at the tip of northern California, Mt. Shasta Ski Park provides a family oriented recreational destination throughout winter and summer. In the winter, three lifts carry alpine skiers and snowboarders to a mix of terrain on mostly private land. Winter adventurers can also go tubing or strap on their skinny skis and explore the back country. In the summer, mountain bikers have run of the resort.

Given the diverse interests of Mt. Shasta Ski Park's customers, the resort often had trouble connecting with customers through its marketing efforts. Brendan Hickey, the CFO of Mt. Shasta Ski Park, explained the resort was no longer happy with the performance of its "batch-and-blast" emails and direct mail campaigns. Hickey cited unsubscribes from sending season-pass-related promotions to people who had already purchased passes as a key example and concern. With the COVID-19 pandemic set to complicate 2020/2021 ski season logistics and communications, it was time for a new strategy. Hickey also saw significant opportunity in increasing sales opportunities associated with e-commerce page visits.

Mt. Shasta Ski Park chose Ascent360 for its ability to help the resort understand its customers and easily send targeted 1:1 messages to virtually every e-mail list subscriber. The resort plans to integrate Ascent360 with Siriusware.

"Ascent360 will help us move away from a manual process both with direct mail and digital," said Hickey. "We are confident that we will be able to better communicate with customers throughout the pandemic and capture more purchases with a personalized strategy."

Story continues

Through its integration with Siriusware, Ascent360 enables the resort to use purchase history, demographic and other data to build segments and target them effectively.

"Truly knowing your individual customers and what motivates them is half the battle," said Scott Buelter, CEO at Ascent360. "Between gaining that clarity and being able to rely on our proven library of campaigns, Mt. Shasta Ski Park will be able to build more authentic relationships with local skiers, bikers and hikers by only sending messages that matter to them."

About Ascent360:

Ascent360 is a leading Data Driven Marketing Platform for mid-market business-to-consumer (B2C) companies. Founded in 2013, Ascent360 helps businesses understand their customer base, nurture authentic lifelong relationships and drive sales by sending messages that matter. Today we manage over 150 databases for clients across brand, retail, e-commerce and resort segments. Ascent360 seamlessly integrates with over 100 data systems, and our sophisticated segmentation and data hygiene engine provides a clean, unified view of customers. Clients rely on our library of proven, automated marketing campaigns to easily send personalized 1:1 messages at scale.

CONTACT: Heather Knutson, (720) 728-3362, hknutson@ascent360.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-shasta-ski-park-aims-for-year-round-customer-engagement-with-ascent360-301188792.html

SOURCE Ascent360