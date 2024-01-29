This Mt. Washington home overlooking the city is for sale for almost $3M (photos)

A home overlooking the city of Pittsburgh is currently for sale for over $2.98 million.

The home is on Mt. Washington at 600 Grandview Ave. and is listed for sale with Vera Purcell of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Located within walking distance of the Duquesne and Monongahela inclines, as well as the shops and restaurants along Mt. Washington’s main road, this three-bedroom, three-full bathroom, one-partial bathroom home offers views of the city and all three rivers from multiple levels.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

