Mt. Washington shooting sends 1 to hospital; 2 in custody

Oct. 1—Pittsburgh police took two people into custody following a shooting Friday night in the city's Mt. Washington neighborhood that sent one person to a local hospital.

Officers found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds when they responded at about 10 p.m. to a home in the 70 block of Wyoming Street.

Police rendered aid with a tourniquet until emergency medical crews arrived and took her to the hospital. The victim was in stable condition, police said.

The police department's Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

