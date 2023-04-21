A Mt. Whitney High School campus supervisor was arrested after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Visalia Police Department.

Visalia police were called to the campus Wednesday night following reports that a 15-year-old girl had exchanged nude photos and video text messages with Dejaun Jones, 37, a campus supervisor.

Youth Service Officers say he "inappropriately" touched the girl as well.

“Visalia Unified School District is aware of the arrest of a campus supervisor from Mount Whitney High School,” a statement from the district reads. “Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, we cannot provide any further comment.”

Jones was immediately placed on administrative leave by Visalia Unified.

Dejaun was arrested Thursday morning during a traffic stop, according to police. He was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial facility on suspicion of child molestation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Maria Cabrera at 805-8740 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 713-7438.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Mt. Whitney campus supervisor accused of molesting 15-year-old girl