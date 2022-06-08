Hit-and-run MTA bus driver arrested for Staten Island crash that killed 69-year-old pedestrian: NYPD

An MTA bus driver has been arrested after a three week probe for heartlessly leaving the scene of a Staten Island crash that killed a 69-year-old pedestrian, police said Wednesday.

Darrell Sweet, 52, was charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Investigators at first weren’t sure if Sweet realized he had struck somebody.

Sweet, behind the wheel of a SIM10 bus going east on Forest Hill Road, turned left onto Platinum Ave. and struck Patrick Varriale, who was crossing the intersection, about 4:35 a.m. May 13, police said.

Varriale, who lived a quarter mile away, died at the scene.

Sweet kept going, then later drove by as investigators were at the scene, according to cops.

He did not report to police or his supervisors what had happened, though police quickly learned of his involvement and took him in for questioning that day.

Front-facing cameras on the bus were functioning and were turned over to police, MTA sources said.

Sweet was released without bail after his arraignment in Staten Island Criminal Court Tuesday.