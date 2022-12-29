MTA-contracted security guards arrested for pummeling straphanger in Manhattan station

Three MTA-contracted security guards patrolling a Manhattan subway station were arrested Wednesday after they ganged up on and attacked a straphanger, police said.

The guards, working for City Safe Partners, got into an argument with the 20-year-old man who was recording them with his cell phone in the 14 Street-Union Square station around 2:45 p.m., cops said.

Security guard Shanasia Maddox, 24, knocked his phone out of his hand.

When the victim went to pick up his destroyed phone, Maddox, along with colleagues Rawshod Caesar, 24, and Kenneth Cole, 26, repeatedly punched him, police said.

Medics took the man to a local hospital with a cut to his lip and pain to his face.

All three guards were charged with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment, cops said.

Following the arrests, MTA officials said that the vendor who employs the guards would pull them from any MTA assignments.

City Safe Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Following a spate in subway crime, Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adam announced in October guards would be deployed to certain stations to help the NYPD and the MTA deter not just fare evaders but underground crime overall.

The transit administration shells out $1 million per month for private security, the Daily News reported earlier this month.

The uniformed, unarmed guards do not have the authority to arrest or fine fare-evaders but instead are supposed to alert cops if they spot one.

The MTA claims the presence of the guards resulted in a $100,000 monthly revenue uptick.

There are currently about 200 private guards patrolling the subway system.