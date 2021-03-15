MTA to finally guarantee sick pay for transit workers with 9/11-related illnesses

It took the MTA nearly 20 years to guarantee sick pay to transit workers who fell ill from working at Ground Zero following 9/11.

The agency’s board on Wednesday will vote on a policy change that guarantees sick time to any employee who has health issues related to the World Trade Center “rescue, recovery or clean-up operations.”

Thousands of Metropolitan Transportation Authority employees were deployed to lower Manhattan in the months after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Many of them later contracted life-threatening health conditions.

The new policy makes the MTA compliant with a 2017 law signed by Gov. Cuomo that guarantees sick pay for all state authority employees with 9/11-related illnesses. Agency spokesman Aaron Donovan said the change “formalizes in writing the MTA’s existing practices.”

But for years many transit workers who came down with cancer and other illnesses from breathing the toxic dust around Ground Zero were forced to go without pay while they received medical treatment.

Anthony Tousius, 63, was a bus operator during 9/11 who carried firefighters, cops and military personnel around the city in the months after the attacks. He developed chronic sinus problems in 2007, and in February 2011 he was diagnosed with prostate cancer — which later forced him to take 84 days off work.

Tousius started working for the MTA in 1994 and had accrued dozens of sick days by the time his cancer developed. He was forced to use a majority of his built-up sick days to get treatment.

“We drove around in contaminated buses for months,” said Tousius. “I was lucky, or maybe smart, but I had saved up my sick days that I could use while I was treated.”

Tousius, who retired in 2019, was reimbursed his 84 sick days in 2018 after he publicly slammed the MTA for violating the law Cuomo signed. He said it’s much more difficult for MTA workers to be paid 9/11 sick leave than cops and firefighters who also worked at Ground Zero.

“They should have done this 13-plus years ago,” said Mario Galvet, an executive of Transport Workers Union Local 100 who runs a 9/11 recognition project for transit workers. “They’ve never streamlined the process. They make our guys who sacrificed so much jump through flaming hoops to be reimbursed.”

Joseph Cusumano, 60, a track worker during 9/11, was commissioned to drive a wagon through Manhattan after the attacks to give rides to other workers. He was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2006, and prostate cancer in 2016.

Cusumano qualified for the federal government’s World Trade Center Victims Compensation Fund — but he said MTA officials made him use roughly 80 sick days in recent years to treat his cancer.

“They sent me into a place that gave me these conditions, and they said they weren’t going to give me sick time to take care of it,” said Cusumano. “They eventually gave me the days back, but if I hadn’t accrued so much sick time over the years, my family wouldn’t have been able to put food on the table while I was out for treatment.”

Cusumano said there’s no quick way for transit workers with 9/11-related illnesses to request sick time for diseases they contracted two decades ago.

“Some people don’t have sick time in the bank,” he said. “If you go out on 9/11 pay for radiation, it’ll take you months and months to be paid back. How do they expect these families to survive without the paycheck coming in?”