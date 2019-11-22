The MTA flooded a subway stop on purpose because 'climate change is real.' Here's how they're prepping New York for the next Superstorm Sandy.

Kaye Blegvad





On Wednesday afternoon, New Yorkers encountered a fully submerged subway station in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

One commuter tweeted out a photo of the flooded stairs, asking the city's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to explain themselves.

The MTA responded that it had flooded the platform for four hours to test the efficacy of a new flex gate that would "seal off a subway entrance."

The MTA added: "We're doing this because climate change is real.

In 2012, Superstorm Sandy flooded nine subway stations and two inter-borough tunnels, causing billions of dollars' worth of damage. As our planet warms, superstorms like Sandy and other hurricanes are expected to get stronger and wetter.

On Wednesday, New Yorker Kaye Blegvad was stymied in her attempt to board the G train at Broadway Station in Williamsburg.

The entrance and stairs to the subway platform at the corner of Broadway and Union Avenue were completely underwater, and there wasn't a rain cloud in sight.

"The other subway entrances were dry and normal and nobody seemed to be freaking out, so I just got on the train," Blegvad told Quartz. "Only once I was on the train did I start thinking, wait, that really was quite insane."

Later that afternoon, she posted a picture of her curious subway encounter on Twitter and asked the NYC Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) to "explain themselves."

The NYCT Subway Twitter account, which provides 24/7 live updates about MTA service, clapped back: "we're pivoting to submarines."

All joking aside, the MTA quickly followed up with another tweet that indicated it had purposefully flooded the station for four hours to test the installation of a new flex gate — a type of barrier that can hold back 14 feet of water in the event of a flood or rising waters during a superstorm or hurricane.

"We're doing this because climate change is real," the MTA said.

In October 2012, storm surge from Superstorm Sandy completely flooded nine subway tubes with saltwater and submerged two Long Island Rail Road tubes linking Manhattan with Queens.

The damages from Sandy are still being repaired, even as the MTA tries to prepare for future storms to the tune of $5 billion.

Preparing for the next superstorm

Seven years ago, Hurricane Sandy spawned over the north Atlantic and hit Category 3 status, with winds reaching 130 mph. By the time it made landfall in New York and New Jersey, it had weakened to a superstorm that spanned 1,000 miles across.

With Sandy, it wasn't hurricane-force winds that wreaked havoc in the Big Apple, but the resulting storm surge. The sea level rose far above the tide line, and floodwaters reached nearly 8 feet in parts of the Jersey Shore and 6.5 feet around New York City. It readily swamped underground subway platforms and tunnels.

At the time, the MTA could only bring sandbags and plywood to shore-up vulnerable subway openings.

"We've learned our lesson ... won't happen again," former MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said in an interview after the superstorm.