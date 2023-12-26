MTA formally taking public comments on Manhattan congestion toll plan

MTA bosses are taking online comments about plans to toll vehicles in Manhattan from 60th St. through Midtown south to the Battery.

The base toll for passenger cars will be $15. Trucks and buses will pay more, and discounts will apply to motorists who arrive in the city via toll tunnels or bridges. Discounts will also be offered for travel overnight and on weekends.

An online form on the MTA’s website is set to open Wednesday at https://contact.mta.info/s/forms/CBDTP. The MTA will also take comments via email at cbdtp.feedback@mtabt.org.

Four public hearings are planned, on Feb. 29, March 1 and twice on March 4. People who wish to speak at the hearings must sign up online. The hearings will be livestreamed on the MTA’s YouTube channel.

The MTA has backed the toll plan set out by the Transportation Mobility Review Board, a panel established to design the congestion toll schedule.

The MTA hopes to finalize the toll rates in the coming months, and start charging the tolls in May. The plan faces legal challenges in New Jersey federal court.