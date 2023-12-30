MTA police-involved shooting in Jamaica, Queens critically wounds criminal suspect

A shooting involving MTA police critically wounded an armed criminal suspect in downtown Jamaica, Queens on Friday night, said reports.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Sutphin Blvd. near 91st Ave., steps from Jamaica Station and Long Island Rail Road headquarters.

Pictures from a Daily News photographer showed what appeared to be a semiautomatic weapon on the ground at the scene, along a block of retail businesses.

A hat was also on the sidewalk by the weapon, and numerous evidence cones were spread across the scene, suggesting multiple shots were fired.

MTA officials planned to hold a news conference at the site of the incident early Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.