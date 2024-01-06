MTA restores partial service on Nos. 1, 2, 3, subway lines after Manhattan derailment

NEW YORK — Partial service was restored Friday evening on the No. 1, 2 and 3 lines in Manhattan as MTA crews worked to clear a pair of trains involved in Thursday’s derailment that injured more than two dozen passengers.

Subway service in much of Manhattan remained snarled going into the evening rush hour as probes of the collision continued.

Investigators from with the National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the site of the derailment Friday. Their initial inquiries found that first five cars in a 10-car out-of-service train involved in the collision were operating without brakes or any engine power.

“It was a 10-car train in two sections,” explained Jennifer Homendy, the NTSB chair. “The rear five cars were operational — they were running normal: full brakes, full power. The leading five cars (had) no power, no brakes.”

The train operating without all its brakes was taken out of service after a vandal or vandals pulled multiple emergency brakes while the train operating on the No. 1 route was near the W. 79th St. station.

“The crew was instructed to cut (brakes and power) so they could move the train,” Homendy said. “Frankly, they couldn’t move the train at the time because (on) one of the cars, the brake wouldn’t reset.”

Based on crew interviews, Homendy said, investigators determined that MTA’s rail control instructed the crew to use the five working cars to push the five dead cars toward the 240th St. Yard in the Bronx, at the northern end of the No. 1 line.

The result was a train whose first five cars had no braking power — and thus could not be stopped by track devices designed to keep trains from running red light signals.

It also meant the vandalized train had to be operated by a crew member in its middle cab with the aid of another crew member, a “flagger,” at the helm of the train’s lead car.

“That flagger, when you’re operating the train from the middle of the train, is the eyes of the train,” NYCT President Rich Davey explained.

The status of communications between the flagger and the conductor operating the train from the middle cab remains under investigation.

At the time of the incident, the passenger-carrying No. 1 train had a green signal to switch tracks — while the vandalized, out-of-service train had a red signal and no permission to proceed, Davey told reporters.

“As a result, it (the out-of-service train) bumped into the (No. 1) train. Why? We don’t know,” Davey said. “That’s still under investigation.”

Crews worked all day Friday to restore service on the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lines.

“There is an army of people that have been down there overnight. They haven’t slept,” MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said outside the W. 96th Street and Broadway station on Friday morning.

“Nine out of the 10 cars of the passenger train that was involved in the collision have been re-railed and moved out of the area,” Lieber said.

All 10 cars of the vandalized, out-of-service train involved in the incident remained on the local track for much of Friday, and needed to be cleared before full service could be restored to the line, MTA officials said.

Service on the No. 1 was suspended between the 137th St.-City College station and Times Square during daytime hours Friday, while service on the No. 3 was suspended between 135th St. in Harlem and Times Square. No. 2 train service ran Friday on the East Side along the No. 4 and 5 train tracks.

The front car of the out-of-service, inadequately-braked train required extensive repairs before it could be removed from the tunnel, Davey said.

“The train is currently sitting on ties, railroad ties, literally wooden blocks,” Davey said, explaining that the front truck — the portion of the train that contains the wheels and electric motors — had been mangled in the crash.

“The last piece of this would be to bring (a) new truck, put the car on top of it, and then roll it out,” he said. “With only inches to spare in this tunnel, it’s an incredibly delicate process.”

The crash took place shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, after No. 1 trains were routed to the express track to get around a disabled train at W. 79th Street.

That vandalized train had been taken out of service and was on its way to a Bronx train yard via the local tracks when it collided with a No. 1 train switching back to the local tracks from the express tracks, officials said.

The vandalized train collided with the No. 1 train roughly at its midpoint, at the fourth or fifth car, a transit source told The New York Daily News.

Asked how the collision could have happened, Davey said it was still under investigation.

“Keep in mind, this was a disabled train,” he said of the vandalized train.

“This was not a train that was functioning appropriately, which is why you had a several-man crew there,” he said. “In any other scenario, these are two trains working — one wouldn’t have been able to proceed.”

