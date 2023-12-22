MTA to resume light rail services Saturday

After two weeks of suspension, the Maryland Transit Administration will be bringing back its light rail services Saturday.

The service was temporarily suspended with an emergency inspection of the entire light rail vehicle fleet on Dec. 8. Following the inspection, MTA worked with its contractor on an hastened inspection and correction plan.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our valued riders back aboard light rail,” MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said in a news release. “Safety will always be our top priority, and I thank our riders for their patience as we completed necessary inspections and repairs.”

Since light rail services will be back, shuttle buses that covered light rail stations will no longer be operating. However, there may be delays with light rails being restored. The news release also states that as a courtesy to riders, Light Rail service will be free until January 2.

Additionally, MTA has applied for $225 million in federal grant opportunities to invest in the light rail system. The funding is supposed to help get a new fleet of modern light rail vehicles, the news release states.

For additional information and real time updates, visit the Maryland Transit Administration website or use the Transit App to track light rail arrivals and departures.