MTA seeks to join NJ suit over congestion pricing to defend the plan

Are you a commuter or regular visitor to Manhattan from New Jersey? We'd like to hear what you think about the proposed congestion pricing plan for drivers entering Manhattan. Is it fair? Why or why not? Should any types of drivers get an exemption from the toll plan? You can email NorthJersey.com transportation reporter Colleen Wilson at Cwilson2@gannettnj.com with your comments.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is seeking to join the federal lawsuit New Jersey filed against the U.S. Department of Transportation in order to beef up the fight for New York's congestion pricing plan.

The MTA, the agency that oversees New York City's public transportation network and will manage the congestion pricing tolling program, argues that intervening in the lawsuit will ensure that its interests are adequately represented, fearing that the case could derail the plan to charge drivers entering the Central Business District, or the area below 60th Street in Manhattan.

"New Jersey’s ultimate aim is clear: to prevent implementation of a landmark program mandated by New York state law, in order to maintain the status quo, or as leverage to claim a substantial portion of the tolling revenue for itself," said documents filed in New Jersey's U.S. District Court on Oct. 6.

"New Jersey’s short-sighted and self-serving attempt to delay or prevent the Project’s implementation threatens not only the economic and environmental interests of the MTA and TBTA, but those of the entire region — including those of New Jersey’s own citizens," the documents said. "TBTA" refers to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority.

MTA would join lawsuit as defendant

The lawsuit the MTA is trying to join is the one New Jersey filed in July against the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, accusing the agencies of violating federal environmental law by greenlighting the congestion pricing plan without requiring a more thorough review of the potential environmental impacts of the program.

NY congestion pricing: Scenarios would give credits for tunnels, but not GW Bridge

Tolls: What is congestion pricing? Answering all your questions about toll program for NJ drivers

The MTA, which submitted a 4,000-page environmental assessment to the Federal Highway Administration about the tolling program, would join the lawsuit as a defendant.

The Traffic Mobility Review Board — a group of six New Yorkers appointed to recommend what the toll should be and what categories of drivers would receive credits and exemptions — reviewed four potential tolling scenarios last week and could make its recommendation to the MTA before the end of the month. Those potential scenarios would include credits for drivers who already pay tolls at the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, but not at other crossings, including the George Washington Bridge.

Asked to address the MTA's attempt to intervene in the lawsuit, a spokesman in Gov. Phil Murphy's office declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: MTA seeks to join NJ's lawsuit against congestion pricing