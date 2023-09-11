MTA subway maintenance workers drank, bought stolen goods at Manhattan worksite, probers say

One MTA worker was forced to retire and another faces discipline after investigators at the transit agency’s inspector general’s office caught them buying stolen goods, drinking at their worksite and threatening a man with a knife.

Investigators surveilled the pair — an unidentified maintenance supervisor with 23 years on the job and an unidentified carpenter who’d been with the MTA since 2019 — during 2022, after getting a complaint that MTA workers fixing the subway grates along Eighth Ave. in Manhattan were purchasing stolen goods from people thought to be homeless.

“The unacceptable conduct of these two individuals is a breach of the public’s confidence and a violation of MTA’s rules,” MTA Inspector General Daniel Cort said in a statement.

“However, their actions should not cast a shadow on the tens of thousands of devoted MTA employees who diligently serve the riders and taxpayers of New York.”

After receiving the complaint, investigators set up surveillance outside worker trailers located along W. 44th St. near Eighth Ave.

“On May 18, 2022, the investigators repeatedly observed unknown individuals with unidentifiable goods go directly to the trailers,” the inspector general’s report reads. “Two NYC Transit employees were observed exchanging money for said goods.”

In the first instance, about 6:30 a.m., the investigators watched an unidentified person knock on the door to a trailer while holding a plastic bag full of goods. The MTA carpenter answered the door.

She handed the person cash, and then took the bag into the trailer.

A similar exchange happened an hour later, when a second person approached the trailer and placed three unknown items on the steps leading up to the open door.

Investigators watched the maintenance supervisor wheel himself to the door while sitting in an office chair and inspect the items before bringing them inside the trailer. He then handed cash to the person who’d made the delivery.

Twenty minutes after that, investigators saw the pair of transit workers make another transaction, trading cash for the contents of a third bag.

The sale of suspicious goods quickly escalated to knife play in broad daylight.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the second seller returned with more goods for sale.

The maintenance supervisor brought them into his trailer, but instead of returning with cash, he came back with a knife.

“The maintenance supervisor was observed briefly placing the knife near the unknown individual’s neck,” investigator’s wrote.

“The two [then] walked away from the area together, with the maintenance supervisor holding the knife in his hand while on the busy sidewalk,” the report continues.

Meanwhile, a fourth person came to the trailer with two cases of beer. The man knocked on the door to the trailer, and, receiving no answer, continued on with the beer.

Investigators confronted the two workers a week later during a surprise visit to the trailers.

The two MTA employees at first denied buying goods from people off the street — “but confessed to these activities after the investigators confronted them with the … surveillance,” the inspector general’s report said.

Asked about drinking onsite, the supervisor produced a handle of Scotch that was one-third full, but told investigators he only drank in the trailer after his shift ended at 3 p.m.

Investigators, in their report, said that the observation of a man attempting to sell the workers beer early in the morning “giv[es] the appearance to the public that these NYC Transit employees were purchasing and consuming alcohol while on duty.”

MTA officials, in a formal response to the inspector general’s report, said that both employees had been removed from duty and faced disciplinary charges as a result of the investigations.

The maintenance supervisor retired in December after settling his disciplinary case, MTA brass said.

The agency confirmed to the Daily News that the carpenter’s disciplinary process is ongoing.

“NYCT employees are held to a high standard as outlined in the MTA All-Agency Code of Ethics,” MTA spokeswoman Meghan Keegan said in a statement. “Reckless behavior that violates that code and the public’s trust is not tolerated.”