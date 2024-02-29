MTA train conductor slashed in neck in Brooklyn subway stop random attack

An MTA train conductor was slashed in the neck during an apparent random attack inside a Brooklyn subway stop early Thursday, police said.

Victim Alton Scott, 59, had just stuck his head out the conductor’s window of the Far Rockaway-bound A train at the Rockaway Ave. stop in Bedford-Stuyvesant when the stranger on the platform attacked him with a sharp object, possibly a box cutter, cops said.

No words were exchanged in the 3:30 a.m. incident, police said.

Medics rushed the conductor to Brookdale University Hospital, where Scott needed 34 stitches and nine sutures to close up the gaping wound, said union officials, who are demanding more protection for MTA employees.

Scott has been with the MTA for 24 years, union officials said.

“This is attempted murder,” TWU Local 100 Union President Richard Davis said. “The wound on Mr. Scott’s neck is too close to his carotid artery. We’re at a breaking point where we can’t do our jobs safely. The city is in crisis, and the target is on our backs.”

Davis demanded that the MTA’s 1,000-member police force be deployed in the five boroughs to protect train conductors and other subway system employees.

“We’re facing heinous crimes and brutal assaults. Enough is enough,” he said. “The law is clear: our safety is in the hands of our employer. But we need better protection now, before we lose one of our own.”

Scott’s attacker, who was wearing a blue vest, ran off and has not been caught.

The slashing comes as the NYPD tackles a 13% jump in crime in the city’s subway system, as well as an 11% increase in assaults.

As of Sunday, NYPD transit cops have investigated 86 assaults in the city’s subways compared to 77 by this time last year.

There have also been three homicides in the first two months of the year on the city’s rails — compared to zero by this point last year.

The NYPD has added another 1,000 cops to the city’s transit system in light of the uptick in violence, officials announced earlier this week.