MTA train dispatcher brings smiles to passengers
This week's MTA Hero Kim Quail works as a train dispatcher to keep traffic flowing and riders happy.
The biggest news stories this morning: Which iPhone should you buy? Amazon accused of using AI to ‘replicate the voices’ of actors in Road House remake, Pokémon Legends: Z-A for Switch returns the series to Lumiose City.
Investors are playing it safe ahead of the crucial inflation reading that will guide hopes for interest rate cuts.
Would having a Leap Year baby be annoying or "a conversation piece for life"? Here's what parents — and an ob-gyn who's dealt with "upset" patients — says.
The buying philosophy of the last bitcoin rally is making a comeback, and not just for crypto but also for the current AI trade. One key factor: Gen Z and Millennial FOMO.
The world's largest cryptocurrency is now within striking distance of its all-time high as investors turn increasingly bullish on bitcoin.
For a phone seemingly pitched as its cheapest device yet, Nothing's Phone 2(a) looks good. Cool, even. It has a scaled-down version of Nothing's light-up Glyphs on the rear. The phone will also mark the return of a centralized camera unit.
The Mercedes 250GD Wolf by Expedition Motor Company is effectively a military surplus G Wagen reincarnated as a beautifully crafted civilian model.
The Fed's preferred inflation reading due out Thursday will help determine whether the central bank's progress down to 2% has stalled.
Hardman caught one pass with the Jets. He caught the Super Bowl-winning pass with the Chiefs.
More than 17,000 fans filed out of the building midway through the second half of Tuesday's game.
Daniels went from a mid-round prospect to a potential top-five pick after his magnificent Heisman season at LSU. There are some concerns with the finer points of his game though.
It's Scouting Combine week in the NFL and there's no better time to get to know the top QB, RB, WR and TE prospects in this year's draft class. Late Round's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to breakdown each position and identify the top tier prospects as well as the deep sleepers to keep an eye on.
The NFL offseason is already heating up with the start of the 2024 Scouting Combine.
"We’re trending in the right direction," the $700 million man said afterward.
The actor and director says he’s spent 30 years — and a lot of his own money — to make the four-part film project. The first half will be in theaters this summer.
Ohtani finished his day with a home run, two RBI and a strikeout in three at-bats.
Yes, it's possible to pay student loans with a credit card, but it's generally not a good idea. Here's why.
Live results from the Michigan primaries.
A White House meeting between Washington’s top decision makers ended with bipartisan optimism about avoiding a government shutdown this Friday.
Intuitive Machines’ first moon mission will come to a premature end due to the spacecraft landing on its side, which altered how the solar panels are positioned in relation to the sun, the company said in an update Tuesday morning. Intuitive Machines made history when it landed its spacecraft, called Odysseus, near the lunar south pole last week. The lander is the first American hardware to touch the lunar surface since NASA’s final crewed Apollo mission in 1972.