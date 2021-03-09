MTA employee fired for involvement in Capitol siege

A Metro North employee who was identified as one of the rioters during the Capitol siege has been fired, according to officials.

- --some breaking news right now. That suspended MTA employee who was identified as one of the trespassers involved in the riot at the Capitol has now been arrested by the FBI. Will Pepe, who works for Metro North, was recognized by colleagues from this photo released by law enforcement. MTA suspended Pepe without pay after he called in sick Wednesday to attend the Capitol riots. Again, he is expected to be arrested by the FBI.