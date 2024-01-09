MTA worker on disabled train in NYC subway derailment pleaded for it to stop before crash

NEW YORK — The train worker in the disabled front car of the subway train involved in Thursday’s collision and derailment on the Upper West Side made frantic pleas for it to stop multiple times, according to a recorded account by the crew member after the crash.

In the audio clip obtained by the Daily News, the train operator — who was in the inoperable lead car — describes relaying instructions to stop to a supervisor who was commanding the train from the sixth car.

“The train was running over (red) signals, it was out of control,” the operator says in the recording. “I was screaming at him, flagging him — he didn’t hear me, and then the train collided with the crossing train in front of us.”

It was unclear exactly when the recording was made, and it does not appear to have been made in an official or investigative context.

Officials of the Transport Workers Union Local 100, which represents subway operators, confirmed Monday that the recording was made by the operator in question.

The train, which collided with a No. 1 train carrying about 1,000 passengers at the 96th Street station Thursday afternoon, had been taken out of service earlier in the day after vandals had apparently pulled multiple emergency brake cords on the train.

After the crew was unable to reset the brakes in one car, power was cut to the front half of the train to enable it to move.

With the first five cars effectively disabled — having no brakes, engine power or intercom — the train operator in the recording was tasked with “flagging,” or reporting track conditions to another crew member controlling the car further back.

That crew member, a train service supervisor, was at the controls in the sixth car.

Since power had been cut to the front five cars of the train, multiple transit sources said the crew would have been communicating over handheld radios.

In those circumstances, multiple transit sources said, both the flagger in the front car and the person in control of the train are responsible for keeping up constant communication, talking even if there is no information to relay, in order to assure that radios are working.

Should the conversation drop off, the crew is supposed to stop the train, the sources said.

“Our member did everything as instructed, and went above the call of duty to attempt to stop the train and prevent the collision,” Richard Davis, the Local 100 president, said in a statement. “His commitment on the job unfortunately resulted in sustained injuries.”

Both the train operator and the train’s conductor were in the lead car at the time of the crash. Davis said last week that the conductor had sustained serious — though not life-threatening — injuries in the collision.

Twenty-four other people received minor injuries in the crash.

Michael Carrube, head of the Subway Surface Supervisors Association — the union that represents the train service supervisor who was in the sixth car — declined to comment when asked if his member had heard the radio calls.

“It would be premature to comment while an NTSB investigation is ongoing,” he said in a statement, referencing the National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading an investigation into the crash. “We look forward to hearing all the facts presented.”

The train operator’s account comes on the heels of an internal MTA report, first reported by The New York Daily News Saturday, that stated the agency’s Rail Control Center had heard someone on the train repeat an order to “stop and stay” shortly after the crash.

The vandalized train collided with an in-service No. 1 train shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, as the No.1 train was switching tracks.

MTA officials say the passenger-carrying train had a green signal allowing it proceed, while the vandalized car had proceeded against a red signal — suggesting that it was in the wrong place on tracks.

Because the vandalized train’s first five cars were without brakes or motor power, subway track mechanisms designed to keep trains from running past red signals would not have worked, MTA sources and federal investigators have said.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said Friday she was not ready to blame the crash on human error.

“It’s easy to blame humans,” Homendy said at a press conference near the scene Friday. “Human error is always a symptom of a system that needs to be redesigned.”

Homendy said her investigators would be looking at all possible causes for the crash, including communication systems aboard the vandalized train.

“What’s key here is that there’s communication between the crew in the leading car and the crew member that was operating and pushing the train forward from the sixth car,” she said.

