MTG Ends Up With Egg on Her Face While Grilling FBI Director

Nathan Howard/Reuters
Christopher Wray hilariously corrected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) when the lawmaker mistakenly suggested the FBI director actually works for the Department of Homeland Security. During a Wednesday hearing, the congresswoman intensely questioned Wray about a pro-Palestine rally at the U.S. Capitol last month, arguing that it was an insurrection. She held up a poster of a text message from a top lawyer for the Southern Poverty Law Center that allegedly showed the group’s involvement in the protest. Greene asked Wray if he saw reports of the conversation involving the “Global Intifada group” on her account on X, formerly Twitter, to which he replied that he didn’t use the platform much. In disbelief, she said, “I’m sure you do, because the Department of Homeland Security, organized with other offices, has censored many Americans, including myself,” leading Wray to flatly respond, “I’m not part of the Department of Homeland Security.”

