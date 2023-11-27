MTG insists Trump is "winning" after he's booed at South Carolina college football game

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., rushed to Donald Trump's defense Sunday after the former president faced boos from some football fans at South Carolina's highly anticipated rivalry game against Clemson over the long weekend, The Daily Beast reports. Video clips of the historic Saturday game that were shared across social media show supporters cheering for him while several others visibly boo the 77-year-old. Trump was invited to attend as a guest of Gov. Henry McMaster, who has also endorsed his presidential bid, and, according to Politico, arrived at Williams-Brice Stadium to chants of “We want Trump! We want Trump.” As his vehicle approached the venue, however, a crowd began booing. The Associated Press also noted that Trump received “mostly cheers and a smattering of boos as he walked around, posed for a few photos and waved.”

Ahead of the event, more than half a dozen huge digital billboards in Columbia also displayed "You lost. You're guilty. Welcome to Columbia, Donald," according to The State. The billboards continued, “Sponsored by League of Radical Leftists Vermin - Jay Bender Instigator.” Bender told the outlet that in "a normal, rational world, anyone that crazy would not be considered a serious candidate for public office.” On Sunday, Greene, a vocal ally of the former president, took to X/Twitter to stick up for Trump and deny that anyone had any qualms with his presence at the game. “Trump is WINNING and the people love him!” she tweeted. "Joe Biden couldn’t stay up late enough to go to a football game let alone have this massive cheering crowd for him. If Joe had gone to the game, it would have been FJB!"

