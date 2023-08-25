MTG Photoshops Herself Into Fulton County Mugshot

Donald Trump was arrested in Georgia, and unlike his past bookings, this time there’s a mugshot. As images of the former president and his 18 co-defendants’ bookings at the Fulton County Jail become public, a bizarre trend has emerged amongst his most sycophantic followers — fake “solidarity” mugshots.

Chief amongst the try-hards was Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she would “stand with President Trump against the commie DA Fani Willis who is nothing more than a political hitman tasked with taking out Biden’s top political opponent. ‘Persecution, not prosecution.’”

I stand with President Trump against the commie DA Fani Willis who is nothing more than a political hitman tasked with taking out Biden’s top political opponent. “Persecution, not prosecution.” #MAGAMugshot pic.twitter.com/BLAJ16g6Je — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 24, 2023

It’s not surprising coming from Greene, who is an active surrogate for Trump’s re-election campaign. On Wednesday, the congresswoman complained that she had been censored by Fox News after the network barred her from entering the media spin-room following the first Republican Presidential Debate. Trump did not participate in the debate, and his representatives were therefore not given access.

Greene was not alone in digitally rendering herself as a Fulton County inmate. The trend was kicked off by Women For America First Chair Amy Kremer.

“I stand with my colleagues fighting for election integrity,” Kremer wrote on X. “The 2020 election was stolen and I’m not afraid to say so.”

I stand with my colleagues fighting for election integrity.



The 2020 election was stolen and I’m not afraid to say so. pic.twitter.com/LF6zIgaVdF — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) August 23, 2023

Jim Hoft, founder of the far-right rag, the Gateway Pundit, also jumped in on the action.

“I stand with President Donald Trump! #MAGAMugshot,” he wrote.

I stand with President Donald Trump! #MAGAMugshot pic.twitter.com/2btklENLvH — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) August 24, 2023

The hashtag “MagaMugshot” is full of digitally edited mugshots self-produced by supporters of the former president.

