MTG’s ‘Proven’ Trump Praise Backfires
Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) should probably have proofread her tweet fangirling over former President Donald Trump…
So far, Netflix's impressive library of games has only been available on iOS and Android. Now, though, the company is starting to publicly test its titles on TVs and computers using its streaming tech.
Several attendees at the hacking conference Def Con reported seeing mysterious and persistent pop ups prompting them to use their Apple ID to connect to an Apple TV, or to share a password with an Apple TV nearby, according to attendee tweets over the weekend and people who spoke to TechCrunch. Hacker shenanigans during Def Con are a decades-long tradition, and are more often pranks than actual malicious attacks. On Saturday, a security researcher who goes by Jae Bochs said on Mastodon that it was them who was behind these activities.
Ford has hired Peter Stern, a former executive at Apple, to lead its newly formed Ford Integrated Services unit. The unit will create and market software-enabled customer experiences across Ford's three business units: Ford Blue, for gas and hybrid vehicles, Model e for connected EVs, and Ford Pro for commercial products. As the era of the software-defined vehicle takes hold, Ford is actively building out more services to personalize the driver experience, connect hardware and software and bring in new revenue streams.
PayPal is gaining a new CEO, the payments giant announced this morning. Effective September 27, 2023, senior Intuit executive Alex Chriss will become PayPal's President and CEO, replacing current CEO Dan Schulman, members of PayPal's board shared this morning in a press release. The appointment was made after a months-long CEO search process focused on finding a new leader for who had experience with global payments, product and technology.
In an hour-long address recently about the state of the contract talks with Ford, GM, and Stellantis, UAW president Shawn Fain took off the gloves.
The Raiders decided a QB change is what they needed.
Ronaldo is once again a champion.
Joshua, the former unified heavyweight champion, hasn’t looked like the killer he once was for several years.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
Cortes made his return for the Yankees last weekend.
AI and climate change represent two ways humans may ravage life as we know it on Earth, but the former can also help with the consequences of the latter. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) revealed a new program today that uses AI to detect wildfires. Created in partnership with the University of California San Diego, the Alert California AI program takes feeds from 1,032 360-degree rotating cameras and uses AI to “identify abnormalities within the camera feeds.” It then notifies emergency services and other authorities to check if a potential blaze warrants a response.
A social media-wide conversation has been sparked about who truly owns DIY ideas, and what constitutes "stealing" in the influencer world.
Software engineer Miana Windall has about 25 implants under her skin, ranging from magnets to RFID tech. While that might make your skin crawl if you’re squeamish, “for the most part, they’re not really noticeable,” she told Engadget.
Judge Aileen Cannon is a Trump appointee, while Judge Tanya Chutkan was appointed by President Barack Obama and has handed out a series of tough sentences to Jan. 6 defendants.
Experts weigh in on the "incredibly rare" outcome.
Special Counsel Jack Smith was granted a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account as part of his investigation into the events of January 6th, 2020.
Ukrainian drone strikes are rattling Russians, but the long-planned summer counteroffensive has yet to meet with much success.
While the 31-year-old model's friend status with the "Fearless" singer remains murky, Kloss did attend Swift's Eras Tour show on Wednesday.
The regional Fed president said the new inflation reading released Thursday was 'good news' but not enough to declare 'victory is ours.'
Simon Napier-Bell says the singer had planned to come out after he disbanded Wham! to go solo, but he "lost his nerve."