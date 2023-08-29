MTN 10 o'clock News on Q2 with Russ Riesinger 8-28-23
At 26, Simone Biles is now the oldest woman to win a U.S. all-around title.
Or as my friend and colleague Alex Wilhelm described it, Better.com had a Miserable.com week. To sum it up, digital mortgage lender Better.com made its public debut on August 24. Shares of SPAC partner, Aurora, were trading at $17.45 on Wednesday, before Better.com officially went public.
Better.com stock got hammered this week in its Nasdaq debut. Though its one-day drop was sharp, it is far from the only company to be judged so harshly by the market.
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo sustained a broken hand in Friday's practice and will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.
Uber has raised the minimum age requirement for new rides-hailing drivers in California to 25 years old due to what it described as "baselessly higher" commercial insurance costs in the state. "California's insurance coverage requirements for rideshare are baselessly higher than nearly every other car on the road: up to thirty times that of taxis and thirty times that of personal vehicles," an Uber spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Comprehensive coverage is a type of auto insurance that is usually optional and covers damage to your car caused by events outside of traffic accidents, such as theft or hail. Your lender may require it, but states do not.
The Yankees are now five games under .500.
Online mortgage lender Better.com is making its public debut Thursday on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “BETR” and “BETRW.” After merging with SPAC Aurora Acquisition Corp., the combined entity is called Better Home & Finance Holding Company. The deal unlocks about $565 million of fresh capital for Better.com, including a $528 million convertible note from affiliates of SoftBank and additional common equity from funds affiliated with NaMa Capital (formerly Novator Capital) -- an investment firm that sponsors Aurora.
Franco will still be paid and accrue service time while he's on administrative leave.
The punishment revolves around what the NCAA deemed to be false statements amid an investigation into alleged recruiting violations.
YouTube is bringing Sunday Ticket subscribers six new updates ahead of the NFL season, including student plans, monthly payment plans, live chat/polls, real-time NFL highlights in YouTube Shorts, multiview and the “Key Plays” feature, which tracks the most important plays in the game. The student discount is the most notable since fans — particularly DirecTV users -- highly requested it since the service offered one when it had the rights to Sunday Ticket. YouTube didn’t share how much money students will save but told them to keep an eye out for updates.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news, and having a little fun. This week Mary Ann and Alex were joined by our regular guest host Kirsten Korosec, who is both a tremendous journalist and a great person to chat startups with.
Here’s what to know about full coverage car insurance, how it protects you financially, and whether it makes sense for you.
Welcome, friends, to TechCrunch's Week in Review (WiR), the newsletter where we recap the week that was in tech. In this week's edition of WiR, we cover researchers figuring out a way to "jailbreak" Teslas, the AI.com domain name switching hands and the FCC fining robocallers. Also featured are stories about WeWork's perennial struggles, Google's Messages app fully embracing RCS, and spyware maker LetMeSpy shutting down after a massive data breach.
They're perfect to wear to the airport and pack for vacation.
Women share why they chose an at-home birth, and experts explain what to consider before having one.
After driving a 2023 stock rally, AI isn't moving stocks during second quarter earnings.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it does not intend to recommend an enforcement action against digital mortgage lender Better.com. The pronouncement comes after an investigation on the part of the SEC to determine if violations of federal securities laws had occurred. Last July, the SEC began looking into whether Better.com had violated federal securities laws, requesting documents from both the company and SPAC partner Aurora Acquisition Corp. about their business activities.
Waymo will bring its self-driving ride service to Austin this fall.