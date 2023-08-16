MTN 10 o'clock News on Q2 with Russ Riesinger 8-15-23

TechCrunch

Security is paramount in crypto, but as regular coverage of hacks and other exploits make plain, it is not taken seriously enough. Spearbit wants to change that, and it just raised a new round to accelerate its efforts. The capital will go toward building out Cantina, its open marketplace for web3 security auditors, as well as hiring more software engineers to automate its services and product marketplace workflow, company co-founder Spencer Macdonald shared.