MTN 10 o'clock News on Q2 with Russ Riesinger 1-12-24

When shoppers pre-order the Vision Pro starting on January 19, they will need to scan their face with Face ID to make sure they get a precise band fit for the new headset.
Vincent Goodwill talks about what Ja Morant’s future, what the Spoelstra contract extension really means and why Kevin Durant is frustrated.
“I needed a break, just from everything.”
Draymond Green said that Kevin Durant’s comments about his second suspension this season “really pissed me off."
Here, a fractional short-term vacation rental marketplace, has shut down its investment platform after just over two years of operation. Fiat Ventures led its $3.5 million seed round in July of 2022, according to Crunchbase. Other backers include Joe Montana’s Liquid 2 Ventures, Mucker Capital, Bragiel Brothers, Alumni Ventures, Gaingels, and a number of fintech executives.
Here's a list of the best Wi-Fi extenders you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Amazon announced today that it's launching Health Condition Programs, a new initiative that aims to make it easier for people to discover digital health benefits to help manage chronic conditions like prediabetes, diabetes and high blood pressure. Digital health company Omada Health is Amazon's launch partner for the new initiative. With the new service, users will be able to check their coverage, apply for programs and manage their chronic condition.
CES 2024 is finally upon us, and a team of TechCrunch reporters and experts are on the ground in Las Vegas to give you the biggest news out of the consumer electronics show. Here’s how to follow along with TechCrunch reporters at this year’s conference. Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec will be looking at all things automotive tech, from new EVs to reveals from BMW, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda and more.
Dark circles, begone! These best-in-class gels, creams and sticks will help you look more rested than you are.
Celebs and shoppers alike swear by the makeup's magic — it camouflages blemishes while maintaining a natural finish.
The clip of the woman in the French Quarter aired during the third quarter.
Parents expect to feel an immediate rush of love when they have a baby, but not all of them do. Here's what might help.
A movie titled “Ferrari,” for some, has to be less about a character named Ferrari and way more about Ferraris. The movie used hundreds of them.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
Edmunds.com purchased a Chevy Blazer EV and after only two months, the issue list is incredibly long.
Medical payments coverage, or MedPay, pays medical and funeral expenses for you and your passengers in a car accident, regardless of who is at fault. Unlike PIP, it is typically optional and does not cover lost wages.
Your guide to emergency roadside assistance, including who needs emergency roadside assistance, what roadside plans cover, and who offers roadside services
Your guide to high-risk car insurance: what factors affect your risk profile and what to expect in costs.
Classic car insurance covers the intangible value of your collectible or antique vehicle. It’s usually not expensive but does come with limits on how you use the car.
NASA and Lockheed Martin have finally taken the wraps off of the X-59, a "quiet supersonic" aircraft that may shape the future of both military and civilian air travel. The X-59 has been under development at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works for years, following a $248 million grant from NASA in 2018. Until now the aircraft has only been seen in various stages of disassembly in the hangar; today marks the first time it's been out on the tarmac in public view, and of course they made quite a to-do over at Lockheed's Palmdale facility.