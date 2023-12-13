MTN 10 o'clock News on Q2 with Russ Riesinger 12-12-23
More coverage of Billings and Montana: https://www.ktvq.com
More coverage of Billings and Montana: https://www.ktvq.com
A jury ruled that Google abused the power of its app store, a decision that could change the relationship between tech giants and software developers.
Former "Sunday Night Football" commentator Al Michaels is out at NBC.
A jury has sided with Epic Games in its antitrust lawsuit against Google.
If you still think of Fortnite as a colorful, cartoony battle royale game, you might be surprised to learn the extent of Epic's true ambitions. Fortnite's big, chaotic fight to the death matches may still get top billing, but Epic has steadily been expanding the horizons of its marquee game to be more of a game platform than a simple standalone game. Fortnite's psychedelic live events, kaiju Ariana Grande concerts and its endless user-generated sandbox worlds were all hints about its final destination.
The banner will hang alongside their 17 NBA championship banners, but won't look the same.
Kelee Ringo doubled up on Sunday night.
Metcalf finished with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown
After 25 years, those in the U.S. who crave a 1999 R34 Nissan Skyline will legally be able to import one fairly soon. If they can afford to.
Amazon is dropping Venmo as a payment option next month, the PayPal owned mobile payment service announced on its website. The official announcement comes as Amazon notified users last night via email that Venmo will no longer be accepted on Amazon.com starting January 10, 2024. Amazon will still, however, accept Venmo debit and credit cards.
The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.
If you’ve added flashy rims or other modifications to your car, you’ll need special insurance for those aftermarket parts.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
A ban on TikTok's app in the state of Montana, enacted earlier this year, is now on hold. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte first signed into law the U.S.'s strictest restriction on the social video app in May of this year, saying the law would protect Montanans' personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok is operated by ByteDance, a Beijing-based operation, though now its U.S. user data is housed on Oracle servers in the U.S.
A US judge has blocked the TikTok ban in Montana over free speech rights.
Hill and his Dolphins teammates are celebrating his record season in style.
Medical payments coverage, or MedPay, pays medical and funeral expenses for you and your passengers in a car accident, regardless of who is at fault. Unlike PIP, it is typically optional and does not cover lost wages.
If you’re wondering about state minimum car insurance requirements, here’s a look at which coverage types are required by law in each state.
"It feels like you are literally painting a filter on your face."
Shared a fan: 'When you really have something you need to hide, you want this.'
From Drew Barrymore's air fryer to a Kim Kardashian-approved hair treatment, we snapped up these deals in a flash.