MTN 4:30 News with Andrea Lutz 12-11-23

TechCrunch

Despite delays, the plan to connect Tumblr's blogging site to the wider world of decentralized social media, also known as the "fediverse," is still on, it seems. Over a year ago, Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg — whose company acquired Tumblr from Verizon in 2019 -- posted on Twitter that the site would "soon" add support for ActivityPub, the protocol powering Twitter/X rival Mastodon and other decentralized social apps. To complicate matters further, Tumblr recently cut a number of staff, relocating many to other projects within its parent company Automattic, which runs WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Pocket Casts and more, including the recently acquired Texts.com.