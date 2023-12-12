MTN 4:30 News with Andrea Lutz 12-11-23
The banner will hang alongside their 17 NBA championship banners, but won't look the same.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.
Despite delays, the plan to connect Tumblr's blogging site to the wider world of decentralized social media, also known as the "fediverse," is still on, it seems. Over a year ago, Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg — whose company acquired Tumblr from Verizon in 2019 -- posted on Twitter that the site would "soon" add support for ActivityPub, the protocol powering Twitter/X rival Mastodon and other decentralized social apps. To complicate matters further, Tumblr recently cut a number of staff, relocating many to other projects within its parent company Automattic, which runs WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Pocket Casts and more, including the recently acquired Texts.com.
Kelee Ringo doubled up on Sunday night.
Metcalf finished with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown
Avail is tackling one of the many time-consuming tasks in film and TV development: script coverage. The new ChatGPT-powered summarization tool is designed to summarize scripts and books within minutes, producing detailed summaries, loglines, synopses, character breakdowns and tonal assessments. Avail also built a Q&A assistant to help production companies and talent agencies brainstorm ideas and ask content-related questions.
Amazon is dropping Venmo as a payment option next month, the PayPal owned mobile payment service announced on its website. The official announcement comes as Amazon notified users last night via email that Venmo will no longer be accepted on Amazon.com starting January 10, 2024. Amazon will still, however, accept Venmo debit and credit cards.
The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.
Meta has launched a standalone version of its image generator as it tests dozens of new generative AI features across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The image generator, called Imagine, was first previewed at the company’s Connect event in November and has been available as part of Meta’s AI chatbot.
Hill and his Dolphins teammates are celebrating his record season in style.
The Eagles' star quarterback's injury situation adds to an already rough afternoon for Philadelphia.
Apple's year-end review and answer to Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay, has arrived, but it's still no match for Spotify's personalized look back at your year in music. The Apple experience -- available via a URL at replay.music.apple.com -- will show you your top songs, albums, artists, genres, and other information about your listening history in 2023.
