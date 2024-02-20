MTN 4:30 News with Andrea Lutz 2-19-24
More coverage of Billings and Montana: https://www.ktvq.com
These toasty socks might make you want winter to last a little bit longer.
If AI in 2023 was all about the big companies like Nvidia, Google, and Microsoft, 2024 is shaping up to be about the smaller players catching the wave.
The shooting erupted outside Union Station Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Hello and welcome back to the new and improved TechCrunch Crypto newsletter. This is our fifth edition with, of course, regularly scheduled news bits, but also some recurring segments and features -- so if you like what you see (or don’t), let me know at jacquelyn@techcrunch.com.
Wayans Jr., who stars opposite Gina Rodriguez in "Players," tells Yahoo Entertainment what rom-coms get wrong, and what they get right.
Most states require you to buy liability insurance, but what is it, and what does it cover when you're driving?
Nate Tice's special edition of The Overhang looks at the film and pinpoints several key areas where the Chiefs won the game, including Trent McDuffie and the DBs going supernova.
"It's a dream come true," Cavnar said in a statement.
Travel startup Layla — backed by firstminute capital, M13, Booking.com co-founder Andy Phillipps, Skyscanner co-founder Barry Smith and Paris Hilton — said today that it has acquired AI-powered itinerary building bot Roam Around. As part of the deal, Roam Around's team of five is joining Layla. To date, Roam Around has built up 10 million itineraries with half a million people visiting its site every month.
See how music's biggest stars celebrated when the cameras weren't rolling.
Women reigned supreme at the 66th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.
It’s been 20 years since Mark Zuckerberg first brought thefacebook.com online from his dorm room, but Facebook occupies an increasingly awkward space in Meta’s “family” of apps.
Apple’s 10th-gen iPad is on sale via Amazon, and it includes two years of AppleCare+. That brings the price down to $409 from $510 for the tablet and warranty coverage.
Metronome, a startup that helps software companies offer usage-based billing, has raised $43 million in a Series B funding round led by NEA. Existing backers Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst also participated in the financing, which brings its total amount raised to over $78 million since its 2019 inception. Founded by Dropbox alums Kevin Liu and Scott Woody, San Francisco-based Metronome says it saw a 6x increase in ARR last year as more companies transitioned from subscription to usage-based models, or a combination of both.
Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in Prime Video's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." How does it compare to the 2005 Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie vehicle?
Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift and SZA are among the female artists who could take home trophies in major categories and make Grammys history.
Media startup The Messenger burst on the scene last May with $50 million in hand, aggressively hiring journalists to build an "unbiased" digital newsroom. Instead, its staff found out through a New York Times article today that the publication is shutting down. According to employees' social media posts, the laid off workers will not receive any severance, and their healthcare coverage will end.
The extra money will go toward improving the statue's pavilion area and increased security measures.
The actress achieves her natural, radiant makeup look with a long-wearing liquid formula.
Celebs and shoppers alike swear by the makeup, which camouflages blemishes with a natural finish.